Turkmenistan to introduce Arkadag smart city technologies in its capital Ashgabat

Photo: The press service of the Turkmen Government.

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 25. Turkmenistan plans to implement smart city technologies already used in the city of Arkadag as part of the long-term development of the capital Ashgabat, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The announcement was made during the “White City Ashgabat 2026” international exhibition and conference within the framework of the “Ashgabat-2045” urban development strategy.

Ashgabat Mayor Rahym Gandymov said the strategy envisages integration of technologies already tested in Arkadag, including digital municipal management systems, automated utility infrastructure, and sustainable urban planning solutions.

Participants of the forum also discussed deployment of intelligent traffic management systems, renewable energy integration, waste-to-energy facilities, and water recycling infrastructure adapted to regional climate conditions.

According to the discussions, the strategy is aimed at expanding cooperation with foreign contractors, investors, and financial institutions in implementation of smart urban infrastructure projects in Ashgabat.