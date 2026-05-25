Uzbekistan updates tariffs for Visa Infinite and Mastercard World Elite cards starting June 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 25. Updated tariffs for international Visa and Mastercard payment cards will come into force in Uzbekistan on June 1, 2026, introducing revised issuance fees, minimum balance requirements and monthly service charges for premium cardholders, Trend reports citing the National Bank.

Under the new pricing structure, the issuance fee for Visa Infinite cards in both U.S. dollars and Uzbek soms will be set at 200,000 soms, including VAT. The card will also require a non-withdrawable minimum balance and initial deposit of either $50 or 500,000 soms.

Visa Infinite holders whose monthly transaction turnover is below $1,000 or 12 million soms will be charged a monthly subscription fee of $5 or 50,000 soms, including VAT. The fee will not apply to clients attached to the bank’s Department of Corporate Relations and Investments.

Similar changes will apply to Mastercard World Elite cards in both foreign and local currencies. The issuance fee will also amount to 200,000 soms, including VAT, while the required minimum balance and initial deposit will be set at $50 or 500,000 soms.

Mastercard World Elite users whose monthly spending remains below $1,000 or 12 million soms will likewise face a monthly service charge of $5 or 50,000 soms, including VAT, except for clients managed by the Department of Corporate Relations and Investments.

In addition, Mastercard World Elite customers who opt for an extra rewards package offering bonus airline miles for purchases will pay an additional monthly fee of $5 or 60,000 soms, including VAT.