Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.
|Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
1.7000
|
May 12
|
1.7000
|
May 19
|
1.7000
|
May 13
|
1.7000
|
May 20
|
1.7000
|
May 14
|
1.7000
|
May 21
|
1.7000
|
May 15
|
1.7000
|
May 22
|
1.7000
|Average weekly price
|
1.7000
|Average weekly price
|
1.7000
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0,0011 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0,01605 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.97522 manat per euro.
|Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
1.9757
|
May 12
|
1.9986
|
May 19
|
1.9782
|
May 13
|
1.9949
|
May 20
|
1.9717
|
May 14
|
1.9916
|
May 21
|
1.9759
|
May 15
|
1.9800
|
May 22
|
1.9746
|Average weekly price
|
1.99127
|Average weekly price
|
1.97522
This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0,0576 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,05856 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2,36486 manat per 100 rubles.
|Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat for 100 rubles
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
2.3291
|
May 12
|
2.3056
|
May 19
|
2.3386
|
May 13
|
2.3027
|
May 20
|
2.3884
|
May 14
|
2.2989
|
May 21
|
2.3815
|
May 15
|
2.3180
|
May 22
|
2.3867
|Average weekly price
|
2.3063
|Average weekly price
|
2.36486
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0373 manat.
|Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira
|
May 11
|
-
|
May 18
|
0.0373
|
May 12
|
0.0375
|
May 19
|
0.0373
|
May 13
|
0.0374
|
May 20
|
0.0373
|
May 14
|
0.0374
|
May 21
|
0.0373
|
May 15
|
0.0373
|
May 22
|
0.0372
|Average weekly price
|
0.0374
|Average weekly price
|
0.0373