Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar May 11 - May 18 1.7000 May 12 1.7000 May 19 1.7000 May 13 1.7000 May 20 1.7000 May 14 1.7000 May 21 1.7000 May 15 1.7000 May 22 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000 Average weekly price 1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0,0011 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0,01605 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.97522 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro May 11 - May 18 1.9757 May 12 1.9986 May 19 1.9782 May 13 1.9949 May 20 1.9717 May 14 1.9916 May 21 1.9759 May 15 1.9800 May 22 1.9746 Average weekly price 1.99127 Average weekly price 1.97522

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0,0576 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,05856 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2,36486 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat for 100 rubles May 11 - May 18 2.3291 May 12 2.3056 May 19 2.3386 May 13 2.3027 May 20 2.3884 May 14 2.2989 May 21 2.3815 May 15 2.3180 May 22 2.3867 Average weekly price 2.3063 Average weekly price 2.36486

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0373 manat.