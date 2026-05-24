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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Economy Materials 24 May 2026 21:14 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. The exchange rate of the manat against the U.S. dollar remained unchanged this week, Trend reports, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The weighted average exchange rate for the week stood at 1.7000 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the U.S. dollar

May 11

-

May 18

1.7000

May 12

1.7000

May 19

1.7000

May 13

1.7000

May 20

1.7000

May 14

1.7000

May 21

1.7000

May 15

1.7000

May 22

1.7000
Average weekly price

1.7000

 Average weekly price

1.7000

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro went down by 0,0011 manat over the week. The weighted average exchange rate went down by 0,01605 manat compared to the previous week, standing at 1.97522 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the euro

May 11

-

May 18

1.9757

May 12

1.9986

May 19

1.9782

May 13

1.9949

May 20

1.9717

May 14

1.9916

May 21

1.9759

May 15

1.9800

May 22

1.9746
Average weekly price

1.99127

 Average weekly price

1.97522

This week, the official exchange rate of the manat against 100 Russian rubles grew by 0,0576 manat. The weighted average exchange rate rose by 0,05856 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 2,36486 manat per 100 rubles.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat for 100 rubles

May 11

-

May 18

2.3291

May 12

2.3056

May 19

2.3386

May 13

2.3027

May 20

2.3884

May 14

2.2989

May 21

2.3815

May 15

2.3180

May 22

2.3867
Average weekly price

2.3063

 Average weekly price

2.36486

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira fell by 0.0001 manat this week. The weighted average exchange rate also fell by 0.0001 manat compared to the previous week, reaching 0.0373 manat.

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat to the Turkish lira

May 11

-

May 18

0.0373

May 12

0.0375

May 19

0.0373

May 13

0.0374

May 20

0.0373

May 14

0.0374

May 21

0.0373

May 15

0.0373

May 22

0.0372
Average weekly price

0.0374

 Average weekly price

0.0373

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