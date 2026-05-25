Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf re-elected as Speaker of Iranian Parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has been re-elected as the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Trend reports, citing Iranian media.

According to the reports, during the voting held in parliament today, Ghalibaf secured a majority vote to serve as speaker for the third consecutive year within the 12th legislative term.

More than 270 lawmakers participated in the voting process. The Iranian parliament consists of 285 deputies in total.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf also served as speaker for four consecutive years during the previous 11th legislative term.

In Iran, the parliament speaker, members of the parliamentary presidium, and heads of various committees are elected annually by lawmakers at the end of May.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf currently leads the Iranian delegation in the ongoing stabilization and ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States.