Uzbekistan’s audit sector sees steady growth

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 24. The number of audit firms in Uzbekistan reached 176 in the first quarter of 2026, while the number of certified auditors increased to 1,337, marking year-on-year growth of 10% and 9%, respectively.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan shows that the growth follows a series of large-scale reforms implemented in the country to develop the auditing profession, align the sector with international standards, and strengthen the institutional framework of the audit services market.

As part of these reforms, Uzbekistan comprehensively reviewed the regulatory and legal framework governing audit activities in line with international approaches and further improved legislation regulating the sector.

Over recent years, the country has adopted two laws, three resolutions of the President of Uzbekistan, three resolutions of the Cabinet of Ministers, as well as several other departmental regulatory legal acts related to the auditing sector.

According to the information, the audit services market in Uzbekistan continues to demonstrate steady expansion amid ongoing legislative and institutional reforms.