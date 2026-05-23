Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss industrial cooperation, education ties

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 23. Turkmenistan and Belarus discussed prospects for industrial cooperation, joint projects, and expansion of educational ties, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

The issues were addressed during a meeting between President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister of Belarus Alexander Turchin held in Ashgabat as part of Turchin’s working visit to participate in a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the development of trade and economic cooperation, including industrial partnership and the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects.

Particular attention was also paid to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The sides discussed opportunities for expanding direct inter-university ties, while healthcare cooperation focused on targeted contacts, exchange of experience, and modern medical practices.

The parties also noted the growing dynamics of bilateral contacts at various levels, including cooperation within international organizations, and reaffirmed readiness to further strengthen interstate partnership.