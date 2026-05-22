Tajikistan and Azerbaijan strengthen economic and investment cooperation - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 22. Tajikistan and Azerbaijan consistently strengthen economic and investment cooperation, creating new opportunities for the development of trade, economic, industrial, and logistics ties, Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan Akhliddin Nuriddinzoda said at the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

"First of all, I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers of today's forum for the opportunity to discuss the future of investment, trade, and economic cooperation between our countries. I am confident that forums like these create important conditions for open dialogue and the establishment of direct contacts between investors and business communities in both countries," he noted.

According to him, Tajikistan and Azerbaijan traditionally maintain friendly relations based on mutual respect, and thanks to the policies of the two countries' leaderships, bilateral ties are consistently strengthening and gaining practical content. Cooperation is actively developing in the trade, economic, investment, industrial, logistics, and energy sectors.

"The economies of both countries have the potential to expand industrial cooperation and implement joint projects," he announced. He also noted the favorable conditions for developing trade and economic cooperation within the framework of the existing free trade agreement.

"The current level of economic cooperation does not yet reflect the full potential of our countries. Today, we face the challenge of moving from preferential trade relations to deeper industrial and investment interaction," he emphasized.

The deputy minister also pointed out that, despite global economic instability, Tajikistan is demonstrating sustainable economic growth and macroeconomic stability, positioning itself as a reliable and promising destination for international business. He also spoke of the country's open economic policy and the creation of a transparent investment environment.

Additionally, he recalled that a new law on investments and investment promotion was adopted in May 2025, aimed at strengthening guarantees for investors and introducing state support mechanisms, including a stable investment regime and a system of business incentives.

The ongoing Azerbaijan-Tajikistan Business Forum in Baku brings together senior ministerial delegations and prominent private sector business circles from both countries. The specialized platform directs sharp analytical focus toward advancing trade-economic cooperation, mapping out strategic investment corridors, driving industrial integration, and cementing real-time networks between Azerbaijani and Tajik entrepreneurs.

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