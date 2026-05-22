Uzbekistan expands cooperation with International Water Management Institute

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 22. On May 21, 2026, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhromjon Aloev met with Mark Smith, Director General of the International Water Management Institute, Trend reports.

During the meeting, the parties discussed priority areas of cooperation, including the joint implementation of projects in the fields of efficient water resource management, development of the irrigation sector, and introduction of innovative technologies in agriculture.

Particular attention was also paid to further expanding practical cooperation between Uzbekistan and the International Water Management Institute, implementing joint scientific research and educational programs, as well as promoting initiatives aimed at ensuring water security and sustainable development in Uzbekistan and Central Asia.