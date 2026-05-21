Tajikistan, Swiss SECO review green energy, infrastructure, and tourism portfolio

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 21. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Kalandar Idibek, met with Irene Frei, Head of the Delegation of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), to review the portfolio of green energy, infrastructure, and tourism projects, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

During the talks, the parties conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing implementation of SECO-funded development projects across Tajikistan.

The discussions focused on SECO’s key strategic priorities in the country, including water resources management, climate change mitigation, sustainable urban development, and the enhancement of a competitive business environment.

The diplomats also highlighted several flagship initiatives, including the Pamir Private Power Project (PPPP)—Tajikistan’s first public-private partnership (PPP), implemented in cooperation with the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED), the World Bank, and the IFC.

To date, the project has enabled the rehabilitation of 11 small hydropower plants and the modernization of more than 4,300 km of power transmission lines, ensuring a stable electricity supply in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Oblast (GBAO).

Switzerland remains one of the principal international donors in the region, with SECO’s contribution under the Swiss Cooperation Strategy for Central Asia amounting to approximately CHF 40 million ($50.7 million).