WUF13 in Baku features dedicated spaces for guide dogs - Kamal Mammadov (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21. The World Urban Forum in Baku has become not only the largest global platform for urban issues, but also one of the most accessible events of this caliber for people with disabilities, said Kamal Mammadov, Head of the Accessibility and Inclusion Department at the WUF13 Operating Company, in an interview with Trend.

Preparations for the forum were carried out in accordance with international standards, and experts with various degrees of disability were involved in developing the infrastructure.

"It is a great honor and source of pride for us that WUF13 is being held in Azerbaijan. This is a major event for our country, and our team was entrusted with a very important mission, to ensure the forum is fully accessible to all categories of people with disabilities," he noted.

According to Kamal Mammadov, it was precisely the participation of people with disabilities in the preparation process that made it possible to create a truly convenient and well-thought-out environment.

“Our team included people with various degrees of disability, and they were directly involved in creating the accessibility system. Thanks to this, WUF13 stands out from many international events in that accessibility here was ensured at nearly 100%,” he emphasized.

New technologies and services tailored to the needs of guests with disabilities have been implemented at the forum. Specifically, services for wheelchair repairs and sign language interpretation were organized; induction loops were installed in the halls for hearing-impaired visitors; all informational signage was duplicated in Braille; and special rest areas for guide dogs, along with veterinary support, were even created.

One of the most ambitious projects was the creation of a tactile navigation system. According to Mammadov, approximately 3,500 meters of tactile paving have been installed on the forum grounds.

“All solutions were developed exclusively in accordance with international standards. We are convinced that true accessibility can only be achieved when the work is carried out systematically and professionally,” Kamal Mammadov stated.

He also noted that for the entire team, participating in the preparation of the forum was an important professional and personal experience.

“We are happy to be part of such a major international event and to see that Baku is today demonstrating to the world modern approaches to inclusivity and an accessible urban environment,” he added.

WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 through 22 as part of a collaboration between the United Nations Human Settlements Program (UN-Habitat) and the Azerbaijan government. WUF13 features 121 pavilions, including 41 national pavilions, with over 40,000 participants registered from 182 countries. The forum is dedicated to the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” and addresses such important issues as the global housing crisis, sustainable urbanization, urban resilience, the impact of climate change on cities, and modern urban governance.