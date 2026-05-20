Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss strategic infrastructure, sustainable urbanization at WUF13 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with World Bank Vice President for Infrastructure Valérie Levkov on the sidelines of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Economy.

The meeting noted with satisfaction the results of the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the World Bank.

The parties emphasized the importance of infrastructure projects being implemented in our country from the perspective of economic development and sustainable urbanization.

The discussions featured an exchange of views on supporting infrastructure development in Azerbaijan and the region, utilizing World Bank financial instruments to facilitate private sector financing, and opportunities for cooperation on potential urban development projects. It was emphasized at the meeting that implementing projects in line with sustainable development goals will make a significant contribution to the region’s economic and social development.