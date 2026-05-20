Moroccan official calls for protecting city identity in redevelopment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. Cultural heritage is a valuable asset, and it must be taken into account in both cultural and economic projects; furthermore, during urban redevelopment, cities must preserve their appearance, character, and identity, the State Secretary for Housing at the Ministry of National Territorial Planning, Urban Planning, Housing, and Urban Policy of Morocco, Adib Benbrahim, said, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event “Rethinking Cultural Heritage and Inclusive Urban Regeneration,” organized as part of the 13th World Urban Forum in Baku, Adib Benbrahim emphasized that it is necessary to implement projects aimed at strengthening employment and improving social well-being:

“It is necessary to protect the identity of the city and the neighborhood. If a building is demolished and rebuilt, this process must also be carefully planned, taking into account its historical and social value.

Sometimes it is necessary to relocate people from their residential areas, but this is a very complex and costly process, both socially and economically. Within the framework of centralized approaches to urban planning, numerous initiatives have been proposed on these issues. We have also implemented 92 planning projects related to building restoration. Urban regeneration means more than just renovating the city. It means restoring old neighborhoods, preserving the city’s historical value, and adapting it to modern requirements. When renovating buildings, their historical significance and cultural value must be taken into account,” he added.

Today, the fourth day of the WUF13 conference is taking place in Baku.

The first day included a ministerial meeting dedicated to the New Urban Agenda, a ministerial roundtable, assemblies for women and civil society, business sessions, and discussions on urban prosperity. An official ceremony marking the raising of the UN and Azerbaijani flags also took place.

The second day stood out for the inaugural Leaders' Summit, featuring high-level discussions on the global housing crisis, urbanization policy, and urban resilience. Concurrently, the opening of the Mexico City pavilion took place, serving as a significant platform for expanding cooperation with the Latin American region and preparing for WUF14.

The third day of WUF13 featured a comprehensive program of events covering the global housing crisis, the formation of safe and inclusive cities, climate resilience, artificial intelligence and urban governance, green urbanization, social equity, and sustainable transport.

WUF13, which has attracted more than 40,000 registered participants from 182 countries, will continue until May 22. Held under the theme “Housing the world: Safe and resilient cities and communities,” the forum brings together governments, international organizations, experts, and representatives of civil society to strengthen global cooperation in the field of sustainable urban development.