Azerbaijan, Sudan strengthen ties with diplomatic visa exemption agreement (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. As part of his official visit to Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov engaged in a meeting with Sudan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mohi-Eddin Salim, and discussed the mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani MFA.



The ministers discussed the current agenda of Azerbaijani-Sudanese relations, including prospects for cooperation in the political, economic, humanitarian, educational, energy, agricultural, and investment spheres.

The parties emphasized the importance of intensifying political dialogue, mutual visits, and consultations between the foreign ministries to strengthen bilateral ties.

The discussion also focused on issues of cooperation and mutual support within the framework of the UN, the OIC, and the Non-Aligned Movement.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the Sudanese side on the large-scale reconstruction and demining efforts carried out by Azerbaijan in the post-conflict period, as well as on regional transport and infrastructure initiatives.

The Sudanese side expressed interest in Azerbaijan’s experience in the areas of public administration, the ASAN service, digital development, and infrastructure construction, and also expressed gratitude for the scholarship programs allocated for Sudanese students.

During the visit, an agreement was signed between the governments of Azerbaijan and Sudan on the mutual waiver of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.