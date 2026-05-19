27 cultural monuments restored in Shusha - Special representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 19. A total of 27 historical and cultural monuments have been restored in Shusha to date, said Aydin Karimov, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha region, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event in Baku held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13, Karimov said the city contains around 200 historical and cultural monuments, most of which were damaged during the period of occupation.

He noted that restored sites include seven mosques, six springs, seven cultural facilities, the Shusha Fortress, the statue of Uzeyir Hajibeyli located in the garden of Khan gizi Natavan, the mausoleum complex of Molla Panah Vagif, and the Khanliq Mukhtar caravanserai.

“In total, 27 monuments have been restored so far,” Karimov said.

World Urban Forum 13 is being held in Baku from May 17–22 under the theme “Housing for All: Safe and Sustainable Cities and Human Settlements,” bringing together governments, experts, civil society groups and international organizations to discuss sustainable urban development and post-conflict reconstruction strategies.