WUF13 takes place at crucial time of global urbanization — Wael Al-Ashhab (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) is taking place at a critical time, when the level of urbanization worldwide continues to rise, Wael Al-Ashhab, a former UN-Habitat staff member and senior consultant at the Regional Office for the Arab States, told Trend.

According to him, cities are facing rapid population growth, which affects living conditions, employment, and housing.

“About 75% of the population will live in cities by 2050. This will have a major impact on people’s living conditions, their livelihoods, and housing,” he noted.

Al-Ashhab emphasized that housing is one of the forum’s key themes.

“WUF13 places great emphasis on housing as one of the main topics of discussion,” he said.

He also noted that the forum is addressing issues of climate change and its negative impact on people around the world.

“There are many topics to discuss, so this forum is taking place at an opportune time,” Al-Ashhab added.