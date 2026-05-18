Smart city NGOs and partners to implement Azerbaijan's experience in their countries - SecGen of Global South NGO Platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Smart city NGOs and their partners will implement Azerbaijan's experience in their own countries, Secretary General of the Global South NGO Platform Fuad Karimli told reporters on the sidelines of WUF13, Trend reports.

He stated that WUF13 brought together delegates from various countries and different cities to focus on the issues of water scarcity and the proper management of water resources.

According to the Secretary General, panelists representing different nations—including Pakistan, Lebanon, Nigeria, and Oman—participated in the event.

"During the panel discussions, an exchange of views took place on how water resources should be managed to shape the sustainable cities of the future. At the same time, the impact of improper water resource management, particularly on women and youth, was addressed," he said.

Karimli emphasized that the speakers also outlined the principles on which the cities of the future should be built.

"The panel participants also visited Karabakh. They got acquainted with the 'smart village' project in Aghali village and expressed highly positive opinions on how the cities of the future should be constructed. The speakers expressed their gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the implementation of such projects. It was emphasized at the event that non-governmental organizations operating particularly in the 'smart city' sector, along with their partners, will strive to implement this experience of Azerbaijan in their respective countries," he concluded.