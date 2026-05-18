Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat to prepare guide for future WUF organizers, Anar Guliyev says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Azerbaijan and UN-Habitat plan to develop a guide for future organizers of the World Urban Forum based on standards and practices introduced during WUF13 in Baku, official said, Trend reports.

Speaking at a press conference marking the opening of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Anar Guliyev, chairman of Azerbaijan’s State Committee for Urban Development and Architecture and national coordinator of the forum, said the initiative would build on the “Baku Standards” developed by the WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

According to Guliyev, the forum drew 21,108 participants on its opening day.

He said one of the key components of WUF13 is the Urban Expo, which brings together governments, city administrations, international organizations, academic institutions, innovators and private-sector representatives to showcase urban development solutions and partnerships.

The exhibition covers approximately 35,000 square meters, with nearly half dedicated to exhibition space.

“The Urban Expo is featuring 260 organizations from 85 countries, represented in 122 stands and pavilions,” Guliyev said.

According to him, participants include 15 academic and research institutions, 136 civil society organizations, 44 private-sector companies — including 14 startups — as well as 41 national pavilions, 10 public-sector companies and six representatives of local and regional governments.

Guliyev noted that Azerbaijan’s national pavilion, covering 1,500 square meters, highlights the country’s cultural heritage, urban development initiatives, tourism potential and reconstruction projects in the formerly occupied territories of Karabakh and East Zangezur.

He said the pavilion was designed around the concept “From Vision to Action with People” and reflects Azerbaijan’s broader urban transformation efforts.

Guliyev added that organizers expect WUF13 to leave a lasting legacy beyond the conclusion of the forum.