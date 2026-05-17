World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments kicks off within WUF13 in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. A high-level panel discussion titled "World Assembly of Local and Regional Governments: Local Leadership Shaping a Renewed Multilateralism" is being held as part of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku, Trend reports.

​During the session, participants are examining how local leaders can redefine the multilateral approach to secure adequate housing and foster resilient communities.

​The panel discussion focuses on several key areas of inquiry:

​How can local and regional authorities amplify their collective voice to shape a renewed multilateralism and accelerate the implementation of the New Urban Agenda and the post-2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?

​What multilevel governance reforms and structural partnerships are required to more effectively integrate global commitments (such as the "Pact for the Future" and SDG 11) with territory-specific local actions?

​How can innovative financing mechanisms, localized public services, and community-led solutions be scaled up to guarantee adequate housing for all and drive an inclusive, resilient, and balanced urban transformation?

​WUF13 is taking place in Baku from May 17 to May 22, 2026, organized through the collaborative partnership between the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) and the Government of Azerbaijan. The premier global event brings together government officials, municipal leaders, private sector executives, civil society representatives, youth groups, academia, and international organizations from across the globe.

Will be updated