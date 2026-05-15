Garabagh Cultural Center strives to create a golden bridge between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan - Ramila Mustafayeva

TURKISTAN, Kazakhstan, May 15. The Garabagh Cultural Center is working to build a "golden bridge" between the two friendly and brotherly nations of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, Ramila Mustafayeva, head of the Garabagh Cultural Center in Turkistan, Kazakhstan, told reporters on the sidelines of the summit, Trend's special correspondent reports.

She emphasized that there are 25,000 Azerbaijanis living in the city of Turkistan, Kazakhstan.

"We have opened large schools here: Sunday schools and dance schools. Of course, I would first like to express my gratitude to the Kazakh people who support us in all of this. We are also striving to create a golden bridge between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan—these two friendly and brotherly countries. My main goal and primary work is to represent Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan in Kazakhstan. This is a matter of great pride for me," she said.

She noted that in 2024, the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, opened the House of Friendship in Turkistan. A special large office was allocated for the Garabagh Cultural Center.

Ramila Mustafayeva stated that all guests coming to Turkistan are welcomed there: "Large forums, events, and meetings are held here. More than 50 students from Azerbaijan are studying at the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi University. The center also hosts major meetings and youth forums. Last year, a large forum of the Turkic world was held here magnificently, and the guests who came here were, first and foremost, fascinated by Azerbaijani culture," she added.