Kharibulbul Festival in Shusha offers unique emotions and true inspiration - Mariinsky Theatre soloist

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 15. The “Kharibulbul” Festival in Shusha offers a unique experience and true inspiration, festival participant and soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre (Russia), Gamid Abdulov, a participant of the festival and soloist of the Mariinsky Theatre (Russia) told Trend.

The artist noted that he had visited Shusha several years ago as part of another cultural event, but this was his first time performing at the “Kharibulbul” festival.

“It is a great honor for me to perform on this land. It is very exciting and fills me with immense pride. There are so many emotions that it is difficult to describe them in words,” Abdulov said.

According to the artist, participating in concerts of this scale requires maximum concentration and professional experience from the performer.

“Such performances bring together all of an artist’s musical and stage experience. In opera, a performer has time to develop a character and gradually get into the role. Here, however, you have to convey everything—emotions, character, energy—in literally just a few minutes,” he noted.

He also noted that the atmosphere of Shusha and the nature of Karabakh make a special impression on him and create a feeling in which one wants not so much to work as simply to enjoy the surroundings.

On May 14, the 9th International “Kharibulbul” Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, opened in the city of Shusha on the Jidir Duzu plain.

Over the two days, concerts and cultural events will take place at various venues throughout the city of Shusha. The festival aims to promote intercultural dialogue, strengthen musical ties, and foster creative exchange among artists from different countries.