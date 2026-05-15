All participants of Eurovision 2026 final determined

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. All countries that will take part in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 have been announced, Trend reports.

In the second semi-final of the competition, held in Vienna (Austria), representatives from Bulgaria, Ukraine, Norway, Australia, Romania, Malta, Cyprus, Albania, Denmark and the Czech Republic reached the final.

Earlier, representatives from Sweden, Finland, Estonia, Israel, Poland, Belgium, Greece, Portugal, Croatia and Serbia reached the final.

The final of the competition will take place on May 16.