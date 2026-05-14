Shusha’s Kharibulbul Festival is of immense significance - Mustafa Mehmandarov

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 14. The significance of the "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival is immense, Mustafa Mehmandarov, a participant in the festival and conductor of the Uzeyir Hajibeyli Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, told Trend.

"Shusha is the homeland of my great-grandfather from the Mehmandarov lineage. I first performed in Shusha in 2023 at the Mehmandarovs' House Complex, which was opened after restoration - this was within the framework of the 'Kharibulbul' festival. At that time, I performed together with my own collective. It was particularly symbolic for me, as my ancestors are from here. The Uzeyir Hajibeyli State Symphony Orchestra also took part in that concert. It was then that I first experienced the strongest emotions associated with this place. This is not my first time participating in the festival itself - on May 10, 2023, as part of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, I also took part in a concert. Overall, I have been here as an invited guest and observed the festival. And I can say that its significance is immense. It is held, first and foremost, to perpetuate the memory of our fallen soldiers and our ancestors, as well as to preserve and develop our cultural heritage," he said.

Mehmandarov emphasized that for him, Shusha is sacred land.

"For me, it is a great honor to be here, to perform at the festival, and I feel a special responsibility. I wish all participants success. Everyone here gives their maximum and participates in this festival with great pleasure," he said.

On May 14, the opening of the 9th "Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, took place in the city of Shusha on the Jydyr Duzu plain.

Over the course of two days, concerts and cultural events will be held at various venues in the city of Shusha. The festival is aimed at developing intercultural dialogue and strengthening musical ties and creative exchange between artists from different countries.