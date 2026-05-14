Azerbaijan to continue promoting dialogue, cooperation among developing nations - Mukhtar Babayev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan will continue to promote dialogue and cooperation among developing countries, the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, said, Trend reports.

He made the statement during the 1st General Assembly of the Global South NGO Platform, held as part of “Baku Urban Planning Week.”

“Under the leadership and thanks to President Ilham Aliyev’s vision, Azerbaijan is consistently promoting dialogue, multilateral cooperation, and closer interaction among developing countries, including during our presidency of COP29,” he noted.

According to Babayev, the establishment of the Global South NGO Platform in Baku reflects Azerbaijan’s unwavering commitment to strengthening South-South cooperation and creating inclusive international platforms for dialogue and practical action.

“This platform is much more than just a space for dialogue. It is a force for action,” he emphasized.

Furthermore, Babayev stated that combating climate change is impossible without active public participation, civic engagement, and social cohesion. The holding of the 1st General Assembly of the Global South Non-Governmental Organizations Platform in Baku demonstrates that this vision is becoming a reality.

He also noted that the event continued the spirit of solidarity, dialogue, and cooperation that emerged during COP29 in Azerbaijan.