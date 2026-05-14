Tajikistan reports strong growth in Chinese investment inflows

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 14. Chinese investments in the economy of Tajikistan in the period 2007–2024 reached nearly 6 billion US dollars, with the majority being direct investments, Trend reports via the press office of the Tajik president.

The statement was made during a meeting between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang, held in Beijing as part of the Tajik leader’s state visit to China.

During the meeting, the sides noted that in 2025, trade turnover between the two countries increased by almost 46 percent compared to 2024.

Emomali Rahmon stressed that China remains a friendly country, a good neighbor, and a reliable strategic partner for Tajikistan.

The effective operation of more than 700 companies with Chinese capital was described as a clear example of the high level of trust between the business communities of the two countries.

Furthermore, it was also noted that Chinese investments in various industrial sectors, including mining, as well as energy, transport, construction, and agriculture, continue to show a growing trend.

The sides held a productive exchange of views on the continuation of major projects in the real sectors of Tajikistan’s economy, such as energy, road construction, industry, and agriculture, as well as ways to increase exports of Tajik agricultural and agro-industrial products to the Chinese market, and the creation of a joint innovative scientific and technological agropark in Tajikistan, along with other issues of mutual interest.