New Campaign from Yelo Bank: "Welcome to Your Business"!

Yelo Bank is launching a new and ambitious campaign to support the development of entrepreneurship in the country. Within the framework of the "Welcome to Your Business" campaign, individual entrepreneurs and legal entities opening an online business account for the first time will receive a wide package of privileges.



Customers who join the campaign between May 12 and June 30 can perform the following banking operations completely free of charge (with 0% commission) for 3 months from the date of account opening:



✔️ Domestic transfers in national currency (both regular and urgent);

✔️ Cash withdrawal from the account;

✔️ Transfers under the "Salary Project".



Moreover, all entrepreneurs benefiting from the campaign will receive a 1-year business card as a gift.



Yelo Bank's digital solutions do not end there. Corporate clients can also benefit from free opportunities such as opening an online account, ordering salary cards, and connecting to the Mobile POS service, which turns a smartphone into a POS terminal.



Yelo Bank's goal is to be a reliable and innovative partner for entrepreneurs not only in their first steps but at every stage of their business development. This campaign is the first bright page of a larger and more sustainable future cooperation with the Bank.



Individual entrepreneurs wishing to join the campaign can seize this opportunity by opening their first online business account through the Yelo Business App, and legal entities can do so via the Yelo Internet Banking platform.



Note: The commission-free transaction advantage is valid for a total turnover amount of up to 100,000 AZN within the campaign. Yelo Bank will continue its innovative projects that simplify the daily activities of entrepreneurs and save costs by deeply analyzing the needs of the real sector.



More detailed information: Yelo Internet Banking - https://ylb.az/ibank; Yelo Business App - https://ylb.az/businessapp.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!