Uzbekistan’s reform drive yields tenfold rise in public services, President says

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 12. The volume of public services in Uzbekistan has increased tenfold and exceeded 61 million as part of ongoing administrative reforms, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said during a presentation on measures to reduce bureaucracy in the public services sector, Trend reports.

According to the president, around 80% of public services are currently provided online, while more than 2,000 mandatory requirements in the business sector were abolished in 2025 alone.

At the same time, Mirziyoyev noted that excessive procedures, paperwork, and duplicating requirements still remain within the system. Currently, state bodies perform 5,650 functions, while more than 42,000 mandatory business-related requirements and 1,041 public services remain in force.

“To transform Uzbekistan into a territory free from excessive bureaucracy by 2030,” the country launched the “Elimination of Bureaucracy - 2030” program jointly with the United Arab Emirates, the president said.

Under the initiative, Uzbekistan plans to reduce the functions of state bodies by 30%, optimize up to 20% of business requirements, and increase the share of electronic public services to more than 90%.