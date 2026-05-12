UK sees strong potential in Azerbaijan’s economic diversification – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. The UK Embassy has continued to support Azerbaijan’s economic diversification efforts in sectors including clean energy, infrastructure, transport, and professional services, Ambassador Fergus Auld said at a farewell event with media representatives, Trend reports.

“As it has been over the last 30 years, as an embassy, we have focused on supporting Azerbaijan's economic diversification in clean energy, infrastructure, transport, and professional services,” Auld said.

He highlighted growing cooperation in the aviation sector, recalling his experience with a flight simulator acquired by Silk Way West Airlines through UK-backed financing.

“Last year I flew a plane in a flight simulator purchased by Silkway West Airlines, the first deal ever supported by UK Export Finance,” he noted.

According to the ambassador, the UK currently provides substantial financial backing for projects in Azerbaijan.

“We have a £5 billion UK Export Finance facility for Azerbaijan, which reflects the scale of British confidence in Azerbaijan's economy and the ambition we share for this partnership,” Auld added.