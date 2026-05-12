Azerbaijani and Turkmen Trade Unions ink MoU to strengthen cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. Trade unions in Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan have signed a memorandum of cooperation, the CTUA told Trend.

The agreement was signed at the meeting between the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan (CTUA) and a delegation from the National Trade Union Center of Turkmenistan.

Meanwhile, it is reported that the confederation’s chairman, Sahib Mammadov, spoke about the friendly and cooperative relations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, emphasizing that thanks to the political will of the heads of state, relations between the countries have reached the level of a strategic partnership. He noted that this creates broad opportunities for the development of ties between the trade unions of the two countries. In recent years, these contacts have expanded even further: mutual visits have taken place, and exchanges of views and experiences have been held.

The meeting featured a detailed presentation on the work carried out by the CTUA to ensure the reliable protection of labor rights, improve the quality of services provided to the organization’s members, and implement innovative approaches, as well as on the digitization of the vacation voucher system and the modernization of health resort services. It was noted that these initiatives are aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the trade union system.

Oguljennet Berdilieva, Chair of the National Trade Union Center of Turkmenistan, spoke about trade union activities in her country, the work done in the area of protecting labor rights and social protection for trade union members, and expressed interest in strengthening ties with Azerbaijani trade unions.

Following the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan and the National Trade Union Center of Turkmenistan. The document provides for the development of relations between the two organizations on an institutional basis, support for joint initiatives and projects, and the expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation.

During the visit, the Turkmen delegation reviewed the activities of the “Kurort” Tourist Information Center and the CTUA Center for Labor Protection and Legal Assistance. The delegation also visited the “Gunashli” and “Absheron” medical centers and the “Miras” recreation center, where they inquired about the services provided, treatment and prevention methods, infrastructure, and recreational opportunities.