EBRD posts €1.3 billion profit in 2025 amid resilient banking performance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 12. European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) reported a strong financial performance in 2025, posting a net profit of €1.3 billion, down from €1.7 billion in 2024, Trend reports via the Bank.

The banking revenues remained solid at €2.7 billion, accounting for around 70% of total revenue. Its banking portfolio generated €0.6 billion in net profit, partly offset by impairment losses, including an expected credit loss charge of €0.14 billion compared with a €0.11 billion release a year earlier.

Non-performing loans represented 8.4% of loan operating assets at the end of 2025, reflecting ongoing geopolitical tensions. Excluding exposures related to Ukraine, the ratio remained stable at 3.1%, unchanged from 2024.

Treasury assets rose 11% year-on-year to €39.5 billion, while treasury operations contributed €0.2 billion to net profit, broadly in line with the previous year.

The EBRD also highlighted strong shareholder confidence, noting a 95% subscription rate for its €4 billion general capital increase approved in 2023.

Owned by 77 countries as well as the EU and the European Investment Bank, the EBRD has invested more than €220 billion across three continents since its establishment in 1991.