Iran reaffirms its rights amid stalled negotiations with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Iran has simply asserted its legitimate right in response to the U.S. proposal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on May 11, Trend reports.

According to him, Iran’s proposal mentions ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministry spokesperson condemned U.S. actions in the region and stated that these actions do not contribute to international peace and stability.

Iran stated just a few days ago that it had responded to the U.S. proposal.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.

In addition, on April 21, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an extension of the ceasefire until Iran submits its proposal and the negotiations are concluded in one way or another.