Turkmenistan to expand Caspian fleet with new cargo vessel in 2026

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 9. Turkmenistan plans to commission a new cargo vessel “Menzil” in 2026 as part of cooperation with South Korean partners, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The announcement was made by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a working visit to the Balkan region, where he attended a ceremony marking the commissioning of the cargo vessel “Gadamly” at the Balkan Shipbuilding and Ship Repair Plant in Turkmenbashi. The vessel was built with participation of the Korean company Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology.

According to the President, the introduction of new vessels is expected to significantly expand the capacity of the national merchant fleet and increase cargo transportation volumes through the International Sea Port of Turkmenbashi, including domestic shipments, imports and transit flows across the Caspian Sea.

The President emphasized that the development of maritime transport infrastructure will contribute to strengthening regional connectivity and supporting the country’s economic growth.

To note, the South Korean company Koryo Shipbuilding Industry Technology (KSIT) is a Busan-based engineering and shipbuilding firm specializing in ship design, construction technologies, and repair solutions for commercial vessels of various types and sizes. The company is part of South Korea’s wider maritime industrial ecosystem and works closely with Korean marine equipment manufacturers, including associations such as KOMEA, to export shipbuilding expertise abroad.

In Turkmenistan, KSIT acts as a key technology and engineering partner for the Balkan shipyard in joint projects, including the construction of multi-purpose dry cargo vessels. Its role includes transferring ship design documentation, introducing modern quality management systems, and training local engineers in advanced shipbuilding techniques, thereby contributing to the development of domestic industrial capacity and international-standard production at the Balkan facility.