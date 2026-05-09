President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Jabrayil district (PHOTO)

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 9. On May 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the inauguration of Shukurbeyli village in the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

The head of state and the First Lady inspected the facilities established at the 360-seat school and the private houses built in the village, and met with the residents relocating there.

President Ilham Aliyev presented the keys to the new homes to the residents.

Subsequently, President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva reviewed the progress of construction at the 150-bed Jabrayil District Central Hospital.

Following this, the head of state attended the inauguration of the 330 kV “Shafag” substation owned by “AzerEnerji” OJSC in Soltanli village of the Jabrayil district.

Will be updated