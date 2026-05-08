Kyrgyzstan moves forward with hydropower plant reconstruction project

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, May 8. "Chakan HPP" JSC in Kyrgyzstan is implementing a project for the reconstruction of the Lebedinovskaya Hydropower Plant, Trend reports via the Kyrgyz Ministry of Energy.

According to the Ministry, the government is consistently implementing measures aimed at developing and modernizing the country’s energy infrastructure in order to strengthen energy security.

Project financing is secured through credit and grant resources. Relevant agreements have been concluded with the Ministry of Finance of the Kyrgyz Republic and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The total cost of the project amounts to 13.8 million euro, of which 8.8 million euro represents a loan component and 5 million euro a grant.

Following tender procedures, a contract with the general contractor, China National Heavy Machinery Corporation, was signed on December 30, 2025.

At present, topographic surveys and engineering studies have been completed, while design and pre-construction works are ongoing.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan is consistently implementing reforms aimed at modernizing the economy and strengthening its energy, transport, and social infrastructure. Particular attention is being given to the development of hydropower, the expansion of generating capacity, and the enhancement of the country’s energy security through the renovation of existing facilities and the construction of new ones.