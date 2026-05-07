Azerbaijan-presided International Transport Forum summit makes key decisions (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 7. Important decisions have been made at the Summit of the International Transport Forum (ITF) held under the presidency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

On the second day of the event, the 18th meeting of the Council of Transport Ministers was held under the chairmanship of Rashad Nabiyev, Minister of Digital Development and Transport. The meeting reached concrete results on the development of more efficient and sustainable transport systems for the coming years. Thus, two policy recommendations were adopted.

The first recommendation envisages the digitalization of international freight transport and is aimed at making international transport faster, more transparent, and more sustainable. The second recommendation is dedicated to the development of urban transport. Its main goal is to build not only efficient, but also inclusive and sustainable cities. In addition to the policy recommendations, the ministers also approved the admission of Ghana, Panama, and Peru as new members of the organization.

These achievements are the result of purposeful activities carried out during the presidency of Azerbaijan.

An official press conference of the ministers was organized after the meeting of the council. Nabiyev shared the results of the discussions and the decisions taken.

He noted that during the presidency of Azerbaijan in the ITF, five main priority areas were identified, and the results achieved in these areas were announced.

These priorities include strengthening and digitalizing international transport connections, developing the Forum as a more inclusive platform, simplifying cross-border transport, increasing the efficiency of urban transport, as well as expanding knowledge exchange and institutional cooperation.

An open ministerial meeting on "Pillars of development - governance, innovation and cooperation" was also organized in Leipzig.

Nabiyev said that the event, dedicated to three main areas: governance, innovation, and cooperation, is an important platform for a broad exchange of views. During the Azerbaijani chairmanship, concrete steps have been taken in these areas, institutional processes have been strengthened, discussions have been expanded in the field of digitalization and urban transport, and an open and inclusive dialogue environment has been provided for members and partners.

The discussions created new opportunities for more effective coordination of governance, innovation, and cooperation in practice.

On the second day of the ITF Summit, a presidential media briefing was also organized at the initiative of Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani delegation informed international media representatives about the work done.

The delegation noted that during this period, important steps were taken to strengthen cooperation in the field of transport and promote sustainable and innovative solutions. Azerbaijan actively participated in the events held within the forum and contributed to the deepening of international cooperation. In general, the country has come up with initiatives aimed at more efficient and sustainable development of transport systems.

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