Kazakhstan introduces six-month ban on LPG, propane, and butane exports

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 6. Kazakhstan has introduced a six-month ban on the export of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), propane, and butane by road and rail, according to a decree from the Ministry of Energy of the Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The order, signed on May 4, 2026, by the Acting Minister of Energy, is set to take effect on May 14, 2026, and specifically targets liquefied petroleum gas, propane, and butane

The Ministry has established several key exemptions to this ban, allowing exports by subsoil users operating under production sharing agreements (PSA) or contracts approved by the President of Kazakhstan that maintain tax stability.

Furthermore, the restrictions do not apply to products refined from Kazakh raw materials extracted from the Karachaganak and Kashagan fields based on international agreements, transit shipments originating and terminating outside of Kazakhstan, or goods exported as humanitarian aid by government decision.