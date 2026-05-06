Azerbaijan developing new program project on food safety - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. A new program project is being developed in the field of food safety in Azerbaijan, Deputy Chairperson of the Food Safety Agency Zakiyya Mustafayeva said at the 5th Agribusiness Development Forum held within the framework of the Caspian Agro Week in Baku, Trend reports.

According to her, currently, Azerbaijani products are exported to 73 countries around the world, which is a real result of the work done.

She noted that Azerbaijan's status as free from highly pathogenic avian influenza, African swine fever, rabies, and African horse sickness has been confirmed by the World Organization for Animal Health.

"The achievement of disease-free status creates new opportunities for the export of animals and animal products. Last year, poultry, aquaculture, dairy products, as well as eggs for consumption and breeding were exported to a number of countries," she pointed out.

Mustafayeva particularly emphasized the expansion of cooperation with China.

"Important steps have been taken towards access to China, one of the world's largest markets. This year, appropriate permits have been obtained for the export of hazelnut and almond products," the official explained.

According to her, a record amount of dates was exported last year, and a total of 914,000 tons of crop products were exported to foreign markets.

The deputy chairperson noted that cooperation with markets with high demands, such as the United Arab Emirates, is also expanding.

"This year, veterinary certificates for meat, milk, seafood, honey, and beekeeping products have been agreed," Mustafayeva underscored.

She noted that the state program in the field of food security in the country for 2019-2025 has been successfully completed, and a new program draft is being prepared.

The official also pointed out that the new draft laws "On plant health" and "On animal health" are undergoing relevant state procedures.

Mustafayeva added that important work is also being done to neutralize unusable pesticides.

"A total of 1,351 tons of pesticides and contaminated soil collected from the Aghstafa, Beylagan, Samukh, Imishli, and Fuzuli districts were transported to the Jeyranchol landfill and neutralized," she concluded.

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