Baku hosts second day of 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. The second day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agricultural Exhibition and Forum has started in Baku, Trend reports.

As the region's largest agricultural and food industry exhibitions, Caspian Agro Week and InterFood Azerbaijan are the most important events of the year, bringing together all key players in the relevant industries.

Today, a conference will be held on the topic of "Modern agricultural cooperation as the foundation for sustainable development and a guarantee of food security".

The event will feature a panel session on the topic of "Food security in the context of climate, economic, and security issues: differences and similarities in regional perspectives".

The panel discussion will include Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli, Uzbek Minister of Agriculture Ibrahim Abdurakhmanov, and Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture David Songulashvili.

Will be updated