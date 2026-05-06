Azerbaijan sounds alarm on rising environmental impact from multiple conflicts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Conflicts in various regions are putting additional pressure on the environment, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Climate Issues, Mukhtar Babayev, said at the Agribusiness Development Forum, Trend reports.

Babayev noted that today, water and land resources in the world are also under serious pressure, making it increasingly difficult to meet the growing demand.

"Population growth further increases this pressure. According to FAO, more than two billion hectares of land in the world are subject to degradation. Every year, millions of hectares of land lose their productivity. On the other hand, persistent drought leads to a decrease in productivity. Limiting water resources reduces the quality of the soil. Intense rainfall and floods wash away the fertile soil layer, accelerate erosion, damage agricultural infrastructure, and make it difficult to get products to the market on time. Climate change has a very serious impact on agriculture, but the issue doesn't end there," he explained.

He pointed out that agriculture itself is part of this process. This sector accounts for about a quarter of global greenhouse gas emissions.

"At the same time, recent conflicts in various regions are also putting additional pressure on the environment. These processes lead to soil erosion, increasing the release of dust and other emissions into the atmosphere. These effects are already being felt over wider areas, including neighboring regions. River and marine ecosystems are also affected by these processes. Such situations have an additional impact on natural processes," the official added.

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