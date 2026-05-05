Turkmenistan establishes state commission for 2026 grain harvest campaign

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 5. Turkmenistan has established a State Commission for the organized conduct of the 2026 grain harvest campaign, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The decision was approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov through a decree aimed at strengthening the country’s economic potential and ensuring food security.

The commission has been tasked with increasing wheat production, organizing efficient and loss-free harvesting, ensuring uninterrupted transportation of grain to storage facilities and elevators, and guaranteeing timely payments to producers.

The initiative is also intended to support the stable functioning of the agricultural sector and strengthen Turkmenistan’s food independence in the current economic development phase.

To note, Agriculture is one of the key sectors of Turkmenistan’s economy, contributing around 11-12% to GDP and employing a significant share of the population. The sector focuses primarily on the cultivation of strategic crops such as cotton and wheat, as well as vegetables, fruits, and melons.

The government places strong emphasis on modernizing farming practices, improving irrigation systems, and increasing productivity through state support programs. Large state entities, including Turkmenpagta State Concern and Turkmengallaonumleri State Association, coordinate cotton and grain production, respectively, while livestock breeding and food processing are managed by specialized state associations.