Documentary “On the Traces of the Visit” screened at Heydar Aliyev Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 5. The documentary film “On the Traces of the Visit” was screened at the Heydar Aliyev Center ahead of the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Prior to the screening, Azer Garib, the author of the project and a well-known traveler and journalist, spoke about the film.

He noted that two films have already been presented as part of the project series. “These screenplays are dedicated to the National Leader’s official visits to Italy and the United States of America. On May 6, it is planned to present screenplays reflecting the official visits of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to various countries, including France, Great Britain, Belgium and Luxembourg, China, Japan, and the Turkic world. The screenplays were prepared within the framework of the ‘Heydar Aliyev and the School of Diplomacy’ project and aim to study and promote the National Leader’s rich heritage and the foreign policy strategy he pursued,” Azer Garib emphasized.

The guests then watched the film dedicated to the National Leader’s official visits to Italy and the United States.