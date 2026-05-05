Uzbekistan, South Korea discuss AI-based digital public finance management systems

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 5. Uzbekistan and South Korea have discussed cooperation in the development of digital public finance management systems, including the gradual introduction of artificial intelligence technologies, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek Government.

The discussions took place during a meeting between South Korea’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance Koo Yun-cheol and Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Ministers Jamshid Kuchkarov and Jamshid Khodjaev.

The sides exchanged views on the use of South Korea’s experience in the digitalisation of budget processes, financial forecasting, budget monitoring, risk assessment, and improving efficiency through modern digital solutions in decision-making systems.

They also considered opportunities for integrating artificial intelligence tools into public finance management to enhance transparency, accuracy, and overall effectiveness of fiscal governance.