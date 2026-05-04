Global Finance once again names ABB Bank the “Best Bank of the Year” in the country!

The renowned international magazine Global Finance has announced the winners of its “Best Bank of the Year” awards. ABB Bank has been named the “Best Bank of the Year” in the country for the 4th time in the last 6 years. ABB Bank received this award in recognition of its profitability, strong development dynamics in recent years, innovations introduced across its products and services, as well as its achievements in the field of artificial intelligence.

The evaluation process also took into account the opinions of equity and credit rating analysts, as well as other banking experts, regarding ABB Bank’s activities.

Among the financial institutions named by Global Finance as “Best Bank of the Year” in various regions are such well-known banks as Raiffeisen Bank, OTP Bank, UniCredit Bank, Garanti BBVA and others.

Global Finance magazine has been published since 1987 and is headquartered in New York. Its audience includes more than 50,000 readers across 193 countries, primarily senior executives and decision-makers at major companies, including international financial institutions.

The annual awards presented by the publication to various banks are regarded in the financial world as a benchmark of reliability and excellence. Banks are selected based on the opinions of corporate finance executives, bankers, technology consultants and financial analysts from around the world. The list of winners is available here.

Information about ABB Bank’s modern, useful and universal products and services is available at the Bank’s branches and offices, on the official website https://abb-bank.az/, via the Information Center at 937, as well as on the Bank’s official corporate social media pages.