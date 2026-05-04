Iran, Oman to continue talks on Strait of Hormuz security - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 4. Talks between Iran and Oman on security issues in the Strait of Hormuz will continue in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said at a press conference in Tehran on May 4, Trend reports.

According to him, given that Iran and Oman are coastal states in the Strait of Hormuz, the goal of continuing the talks is to ensure the safe passage of ships through the strait.

Baghaei noted that in this regard, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi recently visited Pakistan, Russia, and Oman.

As a result of the war between the U.S., Israel, and Iran from February 28 through April 7, the free passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz was significantly restricted.

U.S. Central Command announced that approximately 15,000 U.S. military personnel, guided-missile destroyers, and more than 100 aircraft will be deployed in Operation Project Freedom to evacuate ships that have been wrecked in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz due to the military conflict.