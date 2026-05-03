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Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)

Azerbaijan Materials 3 May 2026 15:21 (UTC +04:00)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

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Ingilab Mammadov
Ingilab Mammadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center, visited the International Carpet Festival held at Gosha Gala Square in Icherisheher, Trend reports.

They familiarized themselves with the carpet samples, traditional handicrafts, as well as pavilions displaying national applied and decorative arts from different countries.

Afterwards, they took commemorative photos with local and foreign guests participating in the festival.

Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva visit International Carpet Festival (PHOTO)
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