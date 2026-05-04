Turkmenistan, Pakistani branch of Swiss bank talk establishing direct interbank relations

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 4. Turkmenistan and Pakistani branch of Swiss HabibMetro bank have discussed prospects for establishing direct interbank relations to support bilateral trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen Government.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Atajan Movlamov, and a delegation of HabibMetro Bank led by Branch banking officer, Fatima Zehra.

The main focus of the talks was on setting up direct correspondent banking relations between financial institutions of the two countries, aimed at simplifying settlement mechanisms and facilitating joint economic projects.

The sides noted that the development of direct interbank ties would serve as an important driver for improving the business environment and boosting investment activity.

Particular attention was also paid to enhancing financial infrastructure to support bilateral trade between Turkmenistan and Pakistan.