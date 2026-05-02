Airblue launches flights on the Baku–Lahore route (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Heydar Aliyev International Airport is expanding its international airline partnership network with the launch of Airblue services on the Baku–Lahore route. The entry of Airblue—one of Pakistan’s leading low-cost carriers—into the Baku market is regarded as a significant milestone in the development of air connectivity between Azerbaijan and South Asia, Trend reports, citing the airport.

Flights on the new route will be operated twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Sundays. This schedule provides passengers with greater flexibility in planning their travel, while making journeys between Baku and Lahore more accessible and convenient.

The Baku–Lahore route is already served by Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) and Pakistan International Airlines. The addition of Airblue to this route enhances market competition, increases overall passenger capacity, and supports the growing demand.

It should be noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a regional aviation hub by consistently expanding its international route network.