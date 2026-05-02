Diplomatic corps representatives view construction of New Shusha Mosque (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, May 2. Representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan have viewed the construction progress of the New Shusha Mosque, Trend reports.

​On Saturday, the diplomats were briefed on the mosque's project, the ongoing construction work, and the overall concept of the future complex.

​The visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan to East Zangezur and Karabakh commenced on May 1, 2026. The delegation is accompanied by Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

​More than 150 ambassadors, diplomats, military attaches, and other officials representing a total of 62 countries and international organizations are participating in the trip.

​The two-day visit covers the city of Khankendi, as well as the Khojaly, Shusha, and Lachin districts.

​During the trip, participants are getting acquainted on-site with the reconstruction and restoration activities being carried out in the region and visiting facilities of social and economic significance.