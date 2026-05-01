Int'l Carpet Forum in Baku holds 2nd session on "Production, Sustainable Development, and Global Distribution" (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The second session of the 2nd International Carpet Forum, titled "Production, Sustainable Development, and Global Distribution," has been held at the Baku Business Center, Trend Life reports.

​During the session, participants discussed modern carpet production models, sustainable development approaches for the industry, and ways to promote the traditional craft on global markets. The session was moderated by Asmar Babayeva, Creative Director and Board Member of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC.

​Fahri Solak, Mayor of Sultanhanı Municipality (Aksaray, Türkiye) and owner of Sultansaray Halı, opened the session with a report on commercial strategies in the handmade carpet segment and the transition from cultural heritage to market-ready products.

​Jeyhun Aliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Board of "Azerkhalcha" OJSC, presented the company’s national production model, highlighting the expanding scale of handmade carpet manufacturing in Azerbaijan.

​Dinara Asanbaeva, Executive Director of Kyrgyz Handmade (Kyrgyzstan), delivered a report on community-oriented production and international cooperation.

​Ramesh Prasad Dawadi, Chairman of ICOM Nepal, spoke about the economic impact of carpet weaving in Nepal and its role in ensuring sustainable development.

​Geordie Greig, Editor-in-Chief of The Independent (UK), emphasized the critical role of global media in promoting national cultural heritage.

​Mariam Gafurova, founder of Tumar Carpets gallery (Kazakhstan), shared her perspective on shaping the value, status, and cultural significance of carpets in modern society.

​Concluding the session, Sumiyo Okumura, founder of SOAC Art Consultancy & Curation (Japan), highlighted the role of carpets in an intercultural context and their position in the global textile art market.

The session served as a significant platform for the exchange of international expertise in sustainable production and the advancement of the carpet industry.

The event is a part of the International Carpet Festival, which will be held on May 1–3, organized by Azerkhalcha OJSC and the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Office, with the support of the Ministry of Economy and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency – AZPROMO.

The forum dedicated to the theme " Carpet Industry: Value creation, branding and global markets. From cultural heritage to a competitive global product" has brought together leading international experts, designers, manufacturers, researchers, exporters, and creative industry representatives from the carpet industry.

The forum will be just the beginning of a grand festival—a cultural marathon. On May 2-3, Baku's historic center, Icherisheher, will be transformed into a vibrant space for carpet art. The main goal is to promote the art of Azerbaijani carpet weaving on a global scale, demonstrate its rich heritage and future development prospects, and benefit from the experience and skills of world carpet weavers.

The Carpet Festival, dedicated to the professional holiday of Azerbaijani carpet weavers, "Carpet Weaver's Day", also coincides with the 10th anniversary of Azerkhalcha OJSC this year.

Further details on the events can be found at: https://bakucarpetfest.az/2026/

Information support – Trend.Az, Day.Az, Milli.Az, Azernews.Az