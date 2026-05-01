'Ka Ubuntu' movement member highlights youth as key force in anti-colonial struggle

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. Young people are the driving force in the struggle against colonialism, said Orlan Paristan, a member of the "Ka Ubuntu" liberation movement, in his speech at the International Youth Forum entitled "Strengthening role of youth in postcolonial era," Trend reports.

According to him, the unemployment rate among young people on the island reaches 24%, while on the island of Mayotte this figure is 59%.

He noted that Reunion Island has been living under the dual pressure of capitalism and French colonialism for 400 years, and this situation affects young people the most,

Paristas emphasized that these figures are the result of an imperialist system that weakens societies for the sake of economic interests.

"Young people in France's colonial territories face poverty, psychological problems and increasing violence," he said.

The activist, who also touched on historical facts in his speech, said that between 1962 and 1984, more than 1,600 children were forcibly separated from their families and taken to France. According to him, this is one of the real and hidden aspects of colonial policy.

Paristas also criticized the militarization of youth, noting that young people are recruited into the French army through special military programs.

He emphasized problems in the field of education, stressing that young people are forced to leave the country due to the lack of many specialties on the island.

"As a result, the island is losing its intellectual potential and foreigners are taking over positions that could be held by local youth. In the modern era, information opportunities allow young people to see alternative perspectives.

The preservation of culture and language is also one of the main directions of the struggle, and the awareness of young people is a basic condition for building a decolonial future," he concluded.