NEQSOL Holding announces strategic leadership appointments (PHOTO)

NEQSOL Holding has announced the transition of Yusif Jabbarov from the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to Chairman of the Board, and the appointment of Kirill Rubinski as the new CEO.

Rubinski is a senior international leader in investment banking and private equity, with an extensive network across global business and financial circles. He has over 30 years of experience, including senior roles at Marsh & McLennan, Crédit Lyonnais, and East One Group, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and President. He has also worked as a managing partner in private investment and venture capital, advising on and leading investments across infrastructure, energy, technology, media, and industrial sectors in Europe and the United States.

Kirill Rubinski joined NEQSOL Holding in 2025 as Senior Advisor to the Shareholder and a Member of the Holding’s Advisory Board.

The new CEO’s mandate centers on four priorities: tighter integration across the Group’s business units, accelerated digital transformation, strengthened governance frameworks, and unlocking new opportunities in international markets.

“The Group has built a strong and resilient platform, supported by exceptional teams and a clear long-term vision. Our priority is to build on that foundation – driving greater alignment across our businesses and positioning NEQSOL Holding as a truly global, institutionally led organization,” said Kirill Rubinski.

Under the leadership of Yusif Jabbarov, the group of companies was transformed into a diversified NEQSOL Holding operating in 11 countries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas in the fields of energy, telecommunications, high technology, construction, and mining. Yusif Jabbarov stated that he is confident in Kirill Rubinski’s ability to take the organization to the next stage of development.

“Kirill is a strong and capable leader with entrepreneurial vision, executive leadership, and the exceptional network needed to guide NEQSOL Holding through its new phase of development,” said Yusif Jabbarov, Chairman of the Board of NEQSOL Holding.

The appointment reflects a pattern common among large private groups: separating strategic oversight from executive management as operations grow more complex and geographically dispersed.